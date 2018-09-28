Haiku R1B1 has been released

Haiku has now released the long awaited R1 Beta1. This is a major milestone on the road to R1. A lot has happened with Haiku since the last release in 2012. PackageManagement, Google’s Code In contests, lots of bug fixes. Lots of activity at HaikuPorts. With the addition of Qt, and more porting work, there is now a working version of LibreOffice on Haiku. There’s also been work going on at Haiku Archives bringing old apps up to date and adding a few new ones as well. If you’ve been thinking of trying Haiku again, now is a perfect time to give it a try out.

